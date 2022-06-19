CONGRATULATIONS to Kieran Langhan and Rachel Lynch who have tied the knot after postponing their wedding for one year.

The couple, from Barlby, near Selby, got married on June 5 at Sandburn Hall, where they also held their reception.

They met at York College and have been together for nine years.

And the best bit of their wedding? "Having all our loved ones together after an awful two years with Covid, seeing everyone dancing, laughing and having a great time."

Let's find out more about Kieran and Rachel. Kieran tells us:

---

How did you meet?

Tell us about the proposal

I proposed at Rudding Park after a Spa day with treatments, three course meal and a hotel stay over, perfect!

Rachel and her bridesmaids

What did you both wear?

I wore a Marc Darcy three piece suit. Rachel wore a lace, fitted with a train an Enzoani Lesley dress.

What was the best bit about your wedding?

The best part of the wedding was having all our loved ones together after an awful two years with Covid, seeing everyone dancing, laughing and having a great time.

Was your wedding affected by the Covid crisis, if so tell us how?

Yes we had our wedding booked for June 6 2021 however we decided when Covid hit to move the wedding a year ahead so we had the best chance to have all of our family and friends there on our special day.

Who would you like to thank for making your big day so special?

We would like to thank David and Rebecca (Kieran's mum and dad) Elaine (Rachel's mum) Dave (Rachel's Dad), Anne/Nana ( Rachel's nana) and Dennis/Grandpa (Rachel's grandpa who sadly passed away in April 2021).

Tell us about your honeymoon

We are going to the Crete for our first holiday since 2019, it's been a long time coming. We have trips planned to Santorini and other islands, making the most of our honeymoon.

---

