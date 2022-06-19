TIME to meet this week's new arrivals - including little Lillie Emilie Dray who was born by the seaside!

Thanks to all the parents who have been sending us photos of their newborns.

We love to see them, hear your stories, and share them with Press readers.

If you have had a baby recently, please send us their photo and your story.

You can send everything straight to our newsroom via this online link: www.yorkpress.co.uk/newbabies/

Time to meet this week's new babies of York - Lillie, Heaven-Leigh, and Lenny James.

---

Heaven-Leigh Nancy Thomas

Heaven-Leigh

Baby's date of birth? 04/06/2022

Baby's weight?

3lbs 10oz

Where was the baby born?

York Hospital

Full name of parents?

Ke Thomas and Kimberley Parker

Where do you live (ie Acomb, York)?

Bishopthope

Anything unusual about the birth?

Born six weeks early by emergency c-section

---

Lenny James Knights

Lenny James

Baby's date of birth?

17/05/2022

Baby's weight?

8lb 5oz

Where was the baby born?

York

Full name of parents?

Levi Tate and Adam Knights

Where do you live (ie Acomb, York)?

Tang Hall

Anything unusual about the birth?

11 days early

---

Lillie Emilie Dray

Little Lillie - born at Scarborugh

Baby's date of birth?

20.05.2022

Baby's weight?

7lb 13oz

Where was the baby born?

Scarborough Hospital

Full name of parent(s)?

Sophie Ellis and Jamie Dray

Where do you live (ie Acomb, York)?

Layerthorpe

Anything unusual about the birth?

We had a pretty normal birth, but York hospital was full so we had to go to Scarborough hospital. So our beautiful Lillie was a seaside baby.

---

Please tell us about your new baby

If you have had a new baby recently, we'd love to share their story and photos with readers. You can send everything straight to our newsroom via this online link: www.yorkpress.co.uk/newbabies/