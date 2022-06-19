TIME to meet this week's new arrivals - including little Lillie Emilie Dray who was born by the seaside!
Thanks to all the parents who have been sending us photos of their newborns.
We love to see them, hear your stories, and share them with Press readers.
If you have had a baby recently, please send us their photo and your story.
You can send everything straight to our newsroom via this online link: www.yorkpress.co.uk/newbabies/
Time to meet this week's new babies of York - Lillie, Heaven-Leigh, and Lenny James.
---
Heaven-Leigh Nancy Thomas
Baby's date of birth? 04/06/2022
Baby's weight?
3lbs 10oz
Where was the baby born?
York Hospital
Full name of parents?
Ke Thomas and Kimberley Parker
Where do you live (ie Acomb, York)?
Bishopthope
Anything unusual about the birth?
Born six weeks early by emergency c-section
---
Lenny James Knights
Baby's date of birth?
17/05/2022
Baby's weight?
8lb 5oz
Where was the baby born?
York
Full name of parents?
Levi Tate and Adam Knights
Where do you live (ie Acomb, York)?
Tang Hall
Anything unusual about the birth?
11 days early
---
Lillie Emilie Dray
Baby's date of birth?
20.05.2022
Baby's weight?
7lb 13oz
Where was the baby born?
Scarborough Hospital
Full name of parent(s)?
Sophie Ellis and Jamie Dray
Where do you live (ie Acomb, York)?
Layerthorpe
Anything unusual about the birth?
We had a pretty normal birth, but York hospital was full so we had to go to Scarborough hospital. So our beautiful Lillie was a seaside baby.
---
Please tell us about your new baby
If you have had a new baby recently, we'd love to share their story and photos with readers. You can send everything straight to our newsroom via this online link: www.yorkpress.co.uk/newbabies/
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here