DRIVERS could be made to pay to park on the road that runs through Knavesmire under plans being worked up by City of York Council.

Commuters are using Knavesmire Road to park for free before making their way into the city centre – instead of using the designated park and ride site at Askham Bar, around 2km away, according to a council report.

The council wants to introduce a parking charge trial to deter commuter parking and encourage people to leave their cars at Askham Bar to “reduce carbon, improve air quality and reduce unnecessary car journeys within the outer ring road”.

According to the report: “York has a strong park and ride offer and commuters generally find the locations, cost and the bus services acceptable which has enabled the offer to develop over time.

“More recently the introduction of electric buses has increased the city’s environmental credentials and increased the attractiveness of the offer.

“However, these are some areas of the city that fall between the outer and inner ring road that still encourages commuter traffic due to free and accessible on-street parking.”

During the annual budget setting process in February, the council said it could boost its parking income by £20,000 per year by introducing charges at certain city centre roads.

The Knavesmire, to the south-west of the walls, is in a low-lying position which made it liable to flooding and so it remained underdeveloped as the city expanded around it.

Historically, it was the site of public hangings in York. Notorious highwayman Dick Turpin was hanged there in 1739.

Home to a golf course for many years, much of it is now taken up by York Racecourse. The rest of the area is used for recreation and for public events, including York Parkrun.

The council admits that parking could be displaced to residential streets nearby if charges were introduced.

The report adds: “The displacement may leave Knavesmire Road, which is relatively long, wide and straight, clear and increase driver speeds causing risks for pedestrians and cyclists, so the design will have to be carefully considered and there may be opportunities to improve access for cyclists.”

Coun Andy D’Agorne, executive member for transport, will decide whether to approve plans to begin looking at a trial at his decision session on Tuesday, June 21.

The council has said it will consult with the racecourse, sports clubs, coach companies, residents and resident associations, cycle and walking groups before any action is taken.

Approval for the trial to go ahead would be sought at a future meeting with Coun D’Agorne.