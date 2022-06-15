PROPERTY specialists who are driving transformational plans for York city centre have appointed a new head of asset management.

York-based property investment and development specialist Helmsley Group has appointed Alexia Swift-Cookson to the role.

Originally from Yorkshire, Alexia joins Helmsley from Cushman & Wakefield in London, where she was a partner.

Bringing 16 years’ experience to the role, she will assist the group’s growth by managing the performance of its syndicated investment portfolio, ensuring that the properties continue to deliver strong returns for Helmsley’s network of over 800 high-net-worth investors.

The Helmsley Group has been acquiring key retail units in Coney Street as part of its bid to regenerate the high street.

The company recently unveiled its vision to transform the shopping street into a mixed-use commercial location, with independent retailers thriving alongside hospitality venues, cafes, medical premises and university-led community ventures.

Alexia said: “I’m really excited to have joined the Helmsley team.

"As a small business which packs a huge punch both regionally and nationally, the group’s dynamic and entrepreneurial culture really stood out to me.

“The team’s redevelopment plans, particularly around York’s Coney Street, also provide a once-in-a-career opportunity to be involved in placemaking on a large scale, delivering a transformational scheme that will benefit York city centre and beyond.”

Richard Peak, managing director of Helmsley Group, added: “Alexia joins at an opportune time for Helmsley, as we continue to seize opportunities for investment and development in the region.

"She brings a wealth of experience to the role and will be a key factor in the continued growth of our asset management division and investor network, as well as positively contributing to the development and diversification of Helmsley as a whole.

“As a business which has been developing and investing in Yorkshire for over 40 years, we’re always looking to work with those who are passionate about seeing our region thrive, making Alexia a fantastic addition to the team.”

Located at Monk’s Cross, York and operating across the UK, Helmsley Group offers commercial property syndication, development finance and property development services.

Helmsley Group is based at Monk’s Cross, York, and has been helping clients to develop their wealth through property for over 40 years.

The company’s expert team provides clients and investors with a range of property investment opportunities that are always secured against land or property.