A DATE has been set to reopen a road after a sink hole opened up near a York primary school.

As The Press reported last month, a sink hole opened up close to Huntington Primary Academy in North Moor Road and The Old Village.

In a letter to update residents Andy Davies, head of highways asset management, said: "Following a specialist contractor carrying out deep excavation works, alongside our own drainage engineer and Yorkshire Water last week, we are pleased to be able to update you on the situation with the road collapse.

"We have established the cause of the sink hole is a weakened Yorkshire Water sewer with a hole in the concrete pipe.

"Yorkshire Water has asked the council to carry out the repair works on their behalf and we are already underway with this. We hope to complete the works allowing the junction to re-open by Saturday, July 2.

"Our immediate priority throughout the works continues to be the safety of residents.

"We would like to reassure residents that the sink hole is enclosed with high steel fencing and that this will remain in place until the repair works have been completed.

"All access via the junction at the Working Men’s Club will continue to be closed for the duration of the works for safety reasons.

"Access into and out of the Old Village will be at the junction with North Moor Road.

"We appreciate there is a lot of inconvenience, and we are working with Yorkshire Water to keep any disruption to a minimum."

All access via the junction at the Working Men’s Club will be closed for the duration of the works for safety reasons.

Access into and out of the Old Village will continue to be at the junction with North Moor Road.