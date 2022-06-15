The government’s plans to encourage farmers to increase the quantity and quality of English foods reminded me of a recent conversation.

Visiting Galway in Southern Ireland over Easter and talking to my brother in law Ted, a small farmer, he asked why English farmers, with ‘the best agricultural land in the world’, were happy to turn perfectly good land over to solar panels rather than growing and producing first class quality produce?

DM Deamer, Penleys Grove Street, Monkgate,York