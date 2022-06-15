DRIVERS are being warned to expect possibly six weeks of disruption as a main road shuts through a York suburb.
Anyone who uses the Burton Green end of Burton Stone Lane in Clifton is being warned about a closure starting on Monday (June 20).
The road could be closed for about a fortnight with no vehicles or waiting on Burton Stone Lane between its junctions with Crichton Avenue and Burton Green until July 31.
Signs have now gone up in the area warning drivers to find alternate routes throughout the period of the work.
Earlier signs posted at the Clifton end of Burton Stone Lane at the weekend advertising a two-week closure there have now been removed and are reported to have been put there in error.
