TRIBUTES have been paid to the head chef at Bradford’s Jurys Inn hotel who was tragically killed in a horrendous crash on the M606.
Simon McHugh, 49, has been named locally as the passenger in the taxi which was hit by a van.
His brother wrote on Facebook: “My brother Simon McHugh was travelling home last night after finishing his shift at work, he was travelling in a taxi on the M606 at 22.45 when the taxi was hit by a van travelling the wrong way being followed by the police.
“Unfortunately Simon died at the scene.
“To say I’m devastated is an understatement I feel angry that he has been taken away just minding his own business.
“Rest in peace little brother.”
A colleague told the Telegraph & Argus: “He was the soundest bloke you could ever meet.”
She said she would miss him terribly.
