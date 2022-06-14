A 15-year-old boy has been arrested after three people were killed in a horror smash on the M606.

The crash, involving a van and taxi, happened at 10.45pm last night.

The 28-year-old taxi driver and his passenger, 49, were pronounced dead at the scene.

An 18-year-old male passenger in the van died in hospital this morning.

Another passenger in the van, a 17-year-old boy, is in hospital with serious but not life-threatening injuries.

The 15-year-old driver has been arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving, but remains in hospital with serious but not life-threatening injuries.

The Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) is continuing to gather evidence as part of an investigation into the circumstances of the fatal crash.

In a statement, a spokesperson said: "Three people have died following the incident on the M606, near the Chain Bar roundabout, at approximately 10.45pm last night (June 13).

"We received a mandatory referral from West Yorkshire Police due to the fact one of the vehicles involved, a Ford Transit van, had driven off and round the wrong way of a roundabout shortly before the collision.

"The van, which is suspected to have been stolen, then entered the M606, travelling in the wrong direction, where it was involved in a collision with a taxi."

The spokesperson added: "We sent investigators to the scene to assess the situation and to the post incident procedures.

"We have obtained an initial account from the police and are in the process of gathering and reviewing footage of the incident. The evidence currently available indicates the police did not follow the van the wrong way onto the motorway.

"The male driver of the taxi, 28, and the passenger of the taxi, 49, and an 18-year-old male passenger in the van have since died.

"Two other people involved in the collision are recovering in hospital with injuries not believed to be life-threatening."

IOPC Regional Director Thea Walton said: “This was a tragic incident that has resulted in three people losing their lives. Our thoughts are with all those affected.

“We understand this will have caused considerable concern in the community and I would like to reassure people that there will be a thorough, independent investigation to understand exactly what has happened.

“We will be in contact with the families as soon as possible to explain our role and how our inquiries will progress.”