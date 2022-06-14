A MOTORIST’S bid in two courts to avoid a six-month driving ban has failed and today he is off the roads.
Gavin Smith, 43, was given a six-month driving ban on November 30.
But on New Year’s Eve, he persuaded York Magistrates Court to suspend the ban because he had appealed against the disqualification to York Crown Court.
The higher court refused to hear the appeal, so his case went back before the magistrates court, which reimposed the ban.
Smith, of Temple Hirst, Selby, was convicted of driving a pick-up truck and a trailer at 60mph in a 50 mph speed limit in Selby on April 2, 2021. He was given three penalty points and was therefore disqualified under the totting-up procedure because he already had points on his licence.
