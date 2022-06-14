UPDATED 6.03PM: Trains are now getting underway after a delay of about half an hour.

RAIL passengers heading between York and Leeds have been hit by delays this evening.

Northern Rail say that due to a trespass incident at Leeds station some lines are blocked and train services running through the station will be cancelled or delayed by up to 20 minutes.

A spokesman said: "As a result of the incident, the power to the overhead electric wires have been turned off.

"Diesel trains are able to run from the west end of Leeds towards Skipton and Huddersfield and Knottingley and Bradford Interchange.

"Diesel trains are unable to from the east end of Leeds towards York and Selby.

"Trains will be held at stations whilst the incident is ongoing.

"This is affecting all trains to and from Leeds station.

"We are asking passengers to listen out for further announcements at stations.

"You may wish to consider deffering your journey until later or using alternative transport to complete your journey."