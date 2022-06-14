The breadth of lifelong learning opportunities available in York will be showcased later this month in the city’s second Adult Learning in York Week.
Organised by adult learning providers across the city, Adult Learning in York Week will run from June 27 to July 3.
It will include a series of one-off learning events, with sessions on subjects such as how a steam engine works, an introduction into family history and uncovering the legend of Dick Turpin.
The event builds on the inaugural Adult Learning in York Week last September.
Coun Darryl Smalley, City of York Council’s Executive Member for Culture, Leisure and Communities, said: "Learning doesn’t have to stop the minute we leave school or college and there are some fantastic courses, groups and seminars in York for adult learners of all abilities.
“Whether it’s building on an existing hobby, learning a new language, or developing your job-related skills, there really is something for everyone. Learning through our lives is a great way to boost our wellbeing, helping to reduce loneliness and make new connections to our local communities. I’d urge people to see what’s on offer!”
Full details can be found at www.york.gov.uk/AdultLearningYorkWeek
