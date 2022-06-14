YORK Council are backing a campaign to reduce air pollution in the city.

City of York Council have given their support for Clean Air Day’s 2022 campaign on June 16.

Clean Air Day provides ideas on how to avoid and reduce air pollution, such as avoiding main roads and cycling or walking shorter distances.

Air pollution causes up to 36,000 deaths in the UK every year.

The World Health Organisation and the UK government recognise that air pollution is the largest environmental health risk faced today.

Poor air quality has been said to cause heart and lung diseases.

It is also linked to low birth weight and children’s lung development.

Cllr Paula Widdowson, the council’s executive member for the environment and climate change, said: “We all have a role to play in improving York’s air quality, and Clean Air Day is a great opportunity to help spread this message, which has never been more important.”

Cllr Andy D’Agorne, deputy leader and executive member for transport said: “In addition to improving local air quality, walking is an easy and accessible way to improve physical and mental health for all those who are able to do so.

More information can be found here: https://www.actionforcleanair.org.uk/