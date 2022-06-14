A MAJOR route through North Yorkshire has been blocked and is set to remained closed for some time after a lorry has shed its load.
The A170 Sutton Bank is currently blocked both ways with slow traffic due to a shed load between the National Park Centre and the Osgodby turn-off.
The road between Thirsk and Helmsley is expected to remain closed for 3 hours.
Drivers are being asked to avoid the area.
⚠️ #SuttonBank between #Thirsk and #Helmsley is expected to remain closed for 3 hours due to a lorry shedding its load. Please avoid the area. pic.twitter.com/YS6Xg1MwnF— North Yorkshire CC (@northyorkscc) June 14, 2022
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here
Last Updated:
Report this comment Cancel