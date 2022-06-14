A MAJOR route through North Yorkshire has been blocked and is set to remained closed for some time after a lorry has shed its load.

The A170 Sutton Bank is currently blocked both ways with slow traffic due to a shed load between the National Park Centre and the Osgodby turn-off. 

The road between Thirsk and Helmsley is expected to remain closed for 3 hours.

Drivers are being asked to avoid the area.

 