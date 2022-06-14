Defendants who committed crimes against police and broke court orders were among those sentenced recently at York Magistrates Court.

Christopher Rushton pleaded guilty to assaulting a police emergency worker at York Railway Station, criminal damage to a police van and being drunk and disorderly. The 25-year-old, of The Willows, Gateshead, was made subject to a 12-month community order with 90 hours’ unpaid work. He was ordered to pay the police officer £100 compensation, £818.40 compensation to repair the damage, a £95 statutory surcharge and £85 prosecution costs.