Defendants who committed crimes against police and broke court orders were among those sentenced recently at York Magistrates Court.
Christopher Rushton pleaded guilty to assaulting a police emergency worker at York Railway Station, criminal damage to a police van and being drunk and disorderly. The 25-year-old, of The Willows, Gateshead, was made subject to a 12-month community order with 90 hours’ unpaid work. He was ordered to pay the police officer £100 compensation, £818.40 compensation to repair the damage, a £95 statutory surcharge and £85 prosecution costs.
Gavin Karl Rutherford, 28, of Regent Street, off Hull Road, York, was given a 16-week prison sentence, suspended for 12 months, with 10 days’ rehabilitative activities after he admitted breaching a restraining order. He was also ordered to pay a £128 statutory surcharge and £85 prosecution costs.
Maximilian Wayne Michael Barnes, 27, of Vivis Lane, Pickering, was jailed for 10 weeks He pleaded guilty to obstructing police and breaching a suspended prison sentence. He was ordered to pay a £128 statutory surcharge.
Benjamin Anthony Finnigan was jailed for 22 weeks after he pleaded guilty to assaulting a police emergency worker in High Ousegate on New Year’s Eve. The 29-year-old of Logan Close, Hull, was ordered to pay the police officer £100 compensation.
