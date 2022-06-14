CITY of York Council has received two awards for its Housing Delivery Porgramme.

The Planning Awards 2022 named the programme Best Housing Scheme (Fewer than 500 homes), and highly commended it for the Design Excellence award.

The Royal Town Planning Institute (RTPI) Yorkshire awarded the programme Excellence in Plan-Making, and will forward the scheme to the national RTPI awards later this year.

The recognition comes as the city council granted itself planning permission to build 85 super energy-efficient, zero-carbon homes at the Hospital Fields Road and Ordnance Lane site in Fishergate.

The RTPI judges said: "City of York Council’s Housing Delivery Programme sets the bar incredibly high: a programme, underpinned by its Design Manual, has not only sustainable and environmental credentials but puts local residents and businesses front and centre."

Cllr Denise Craghill, Executive Member for Housing and Safer Neighbourhoods, said: "These awards are a wonderful recognition of our ambitions to improve the quality and quantity of homes for York residents, and reflect the skill, flair and care taken by the design team. I’m thrilled with the award for the inspiring team driving the Housing Delivery Programme."