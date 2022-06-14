A YORK charity will perform an indoor concert for the first time in two and a half years.

The charity, Accessible Arts and Media, will take to the stage at the new Creative Centre at York St John University on July 3.

Accessible Arts & Media is an award-winning inclusive arts and media charity that has delivered a range of fun arts and creative media learning programmes in and around York since 1982.

The charity’s Inclusive Music Projects (IMPs) and Hands and Voices Choirs will join with the Copmanthorpe Community Choir to perform on the day.

A spokesperson for Accessible Arts and Media said: “We’re really excited for this one as it’s the first indoor concert that we’ve been able to get our choirs together for two and a half years. So, we thought we’d celebrate with a gig to remember!”

The event is open to the public and spectators are encouraged to attend.

Admission to the event is to ‘pay as you feel’.

Digital payment methods will be available, and no booking is required.

The concert will be held in the auditorium of the Creative Centre at York St John University from 2pm on July 3.

More information can be found here: https://aamedia.org.uk/news/catch-us-in-concert/