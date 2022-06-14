A SUMMER music festival will return to a North Yorkshire town in July, bringing harmonies and melodies to the area with top musicians.

It's your last chance to buy early bird tickets as more than 3,000 festival goers are expected to head to Meadowfest in Malton to soak up the music and revel in the party atmosphere.

Headlining this year’s line-up is indie rock band, The Feeling, taking to the stage to perform fan favourites such as Fill My Little World and Never Be Lonely, as well as music from their brand-new album, Loss. Hope. Love, which is due for release in May.

The band has been on a hiatus since 2016 but following on from the success of his hit musical Everyone’s Talking About Jamie in the West End, frontman Dan Gillespie Sells found himself inspired to write again for the band during lockdown in 2020. Meadowfest will be one of the band’s first appearances performing their new work.

Tom Naylor-Leyland, director of Visit Malton, organisers of the festival, said: “We are absolutely thrilled to announce The Feeling as this year’s Meadowfest headliner. We're already looking forward to singing along to some of their classics as the sun sets over our stunning riverside festival site.

“Meadowfest is one of our most-loved events each year, boasting wonderful music, a fantastic party atmosphere, delicious food and drink and unmissable entertainment for everyone to enjoy. We can’t wait to welcome everyone back for our biggest year yet.”

Also appearing on the Main Stage at the event this July is party band HUGE and Hyde Family Jam, both returning after appearing at las year's Meadowfest. There will also be support from Alistair Griffin and New York Brass Band, with the rest of the line-up due to be announced later this year.

As well as the Main Stage, the Hay Bale Stage will host headliners Flat Cap Carnival, also returning from the 2021 event. Graeme Hargreaves and Gary Stewart will once again perform to the crowds at the riverside meadows, with more support from George Rowell, Maggie Wakeling, Nick Rooke, Simon Snaize and more.

As well as some of the region’s finest musical talent, Meadowfest boasts a range of street food stalls, bars and family entertainment.

The event is easily accessible on foot and is only a few minutes’ walk from Malton train station, but festival parking is also free for those who travel by car.

"Set in the beautiful riverside meadows just behind The Talbot in Malton, the site is a picnic perfect natural amphitheatre boasting superb acoustics," a spokesperson said.

Meadowfest is organised by Visit Malton CIC, the team behind the award-winning Malton Food Lovers Festival.

For more information about the festival, visit the website.