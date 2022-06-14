This week is National Blood Week, and to help drive up the donation campaign The York Dungeons will be giving free entry to all who donate blood.
Those that donate blood save lives, so The Dungeons would like their guests to give up an hour of their time to save up to three lives.
Those that do will also be able to experience all the thrills and chills of the Dungeons at no cost at all!.
Kathryn Angel, General Manager of Edinburgh Dungeons, said: “We are delighted to be supporting our NHS this National Blood Week. The work carried out by the NHS is immensely important and we’re looking forward to seeing our visitors contribute to this national effort to raise awareness of the importance of giving blood.
“We know giving blood can sometimes be a daunting experience, so we will reward anyone who donates with free entry to The Dungeons – we’re sure it won’t be their only fright of the day!”
Between June 14 – 19 visitors will be able to enjoy free entry to York Dungeons after they have given blood via one of the many NHS blood donation centres.
To claim your free entry you must visit the attraction with your Blood Donor card (Blood donation date must be between June 14-19, one free entry per blood donation) – tour dates & times subject to availability.
For further information and to purchase tickets, please visit the Dungeons website.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here
Commments are closed on this article