A MAN is due to appear in court today after a car was stolen during a “two-in-one” burglary in York yesterday.
North Yorkshire Police say the VW Golf was stolen from outside of the owner’s house after suspects entered the property and stole the car keys.
The incident was reported in the morning, and by the afternoon, the stolen car was spotted by two officers in York and the two men inside, aged 44 and 33, were arrested.
A police spokesman said: "The 44-year-old has since been charged with burglary, taking a car without consent, possessing cannabis, driving while disqualified and driving without insurance.
"He is due to appear at York Magistrates’ Court today. The 33-year-old was released on bail while further enquiries are carried out.
"We’ve had a few reports of this type of burglary recently - they involve burglars breaking into homes, stealing car keys, then driving off in the vehicle parked outside."
