CHLORINE shortages have left some swimming pool staff across York anxious for the future.

The shortages are due to a combination of factors such as a production fall in China, Brexit and the war in Ukraine.

Locally, swimming pools have reported disruptions with supplier deliveries, which they say has delayed orders.

Facilities Manager at Tadcaster Swimming Pool, Chris Porter, said that he has seen delivery delays of up to two weeks at the height of the problem in mid-April to early May.

He also explained that the price of a drum of chlorine has risen from £85-£100, meaning the pool is now spending an extra £70 a week on chlorine.

These disruptions almost forced the pool to close, as they were left with just one day’s worth of chlorine in the stockroom.

Chris said: “Without the chlorine we can’t open.”

Fortunately, they were able to borrow some of the gas from another pool to avoid closing.

Pools in York have been trying to limit the amount of chlorine needed to clean pools.

Signs have been put in place at the swimming pool at York Sport Village asking members of the public to shower and go to the toilet before entering the pool, to keep the water as clean as possible.

Brexit was a bad idea at the best of times, but with Covid and war in Ukraine laid on top it's just a total mess.https://t.co/W4VsBAg2Uo pic.twitter.com/wZ45NxralG — David K Smith (@professor_dave) June 9, 2022

Ashley Smith, senior operations manager at York Sport, who run the York Sports Village, said:

“The little (chlorine) we can use the longer it will last us.”

Ashley explained that delays with deliveries of chlorine and other chemicals needed to operate pools has made it hard to plan for the future.

These delays are caused by supply chain problems in the UK, such as driver shortages, and also manufacturing problems elsewhere.

Most chlorine is made in the UK, but other chemicals are made in Eastern Europe where production has been disrupted by the war in Ukraine.

These disruptions have been placed on the industry which was already feeling the strain of Covid and Brexit.

Ashley said it is not possible to bulk buy Chlorine because most facilities don’t have the space to store more gas than required.

Chlorine also loses its strength quickly when exposed to air – meaning it cannot be stored for long periods of time.

Ashley said that the situation seems to be getting better.

“I think currently we are in a fairly good position.” He said.

Ashley, however, explained that if the situation gets worse “there will be potential for pools to close.”

“I am hopeful that suppliers are doing something to produce more chlorine at the moment.” He said.

Other pools across York have not been affected by the chlorine shortages.

A spokesperson for GLL, who operate many swimming pools in York including York Leisure Centre, said they have had no issues with the shortages.

Helmsley Open Air Swimming Pool also reported no disruptions from the national chlorine shortages.