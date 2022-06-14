DOWNTON Abbey and After Life actress Dame Penelope Wilton was in York to unveil a special wall hanging at a project close to her heart.

Dame Penelope is a patron of Kyra Women’s Project, and unveiled the work to mark the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee and to celebrate the strength and resilience of Kyra’s members.

Funded by the Arts Council England and the National Lottery, through Two Ridings Community Foundation, the project to produce the wall hanging has taken place over four workshop sessions each involving around 20 of Kyra’s members.

The members, who come to Kyra because they want support to make positive changes in their lives, have been stitching, embroidering and felting the leaves on a tree symbolising strength, endurance and positivity.

The hanging will be displayed in premises around York before finding a permanent home in Kyra’s ‘drop-in’ room.

Dame Penelope unveiled the wall hanging at a special Jubilee tea party for Kyra members on June 13, where she met the members involved in creating the work, as well as other members, staff and volunteers at the charity.

Yvonne Copley MBE, the Founder of Kyra Women’s Project, was also in attendance.

Rosemary Cook CBE, CEO of Kyra, said: “We were thrilled to welcome Dame Penelope back to Kyra after a long gap due to the pandemic.

"Dame Penelope has always been an active patron and members and volunteers were delighted to have the chance to chat to her at the party and tell her how they have been coping during lockdowns and since Kyra re-opened.”

Dame Penelope said: “It was such a pleasure to see this wonderful piece of craftwork made by Kyra members to mark the Jubilee. It celebrates the strength and resilience of HM The Queen, and also of the women who come to Kyra and make changes in their lives.

"I did enjoy meeting with Kyra’s members again and having the chance to say ‘thank you’ in person to some of the fantastic Kyra volunteers and staff.

"I really admire the work they do for women in and around York.”

Rosemary added: “We are so grateful for The National Lottery and Arts Council funding, which has allowed us to employ an experienced crafter to help with this project and to get members involved in such a happy celebration after the difficult past two years."