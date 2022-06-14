PLANS for a Miller & Carter steakhouse in the former York Crown Post Office are moving forward.

Hospitality company Mitchell and Butler has submitted planning amendments to their scheme in Lendal.

But they have also confirmed an opening for the restaurant about a year from now.

The company submitted plans for the restaurant late in 2019, just prior to the pandemic, receiving approval from City of York Council about a year later.

A spokesperson for Miller & Carter, said: “We are happy to confirm that Miller & Carter York is going ahead with plans to open mid-2023.”

The Post Office in Lendal closed in 2019 after 135 years - despite more than 3,000 people signing a petition to keep the branch open.

The nearest Miller & Carter steakhouses to York are in Garforth, Leeds and Horsforth.