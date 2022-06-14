CARE HOME residents in a village near York celebrated the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee with local war veterans.

Residents at Hambleton Grange care home in Thirsk enjoyed a special party to celebrate the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee on June 5.

Local war veterans, James (Joe) Cullen and Carl Bousfield, were invited in recognition of their service to the country.

During the afternoon, every resident at the care home was presented with a very special commemorative Jubilee coin.

Residents at Hambleton Grange care home in Thirsk enjoyed a special party to celebrate the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee Pictured: Moira Smith (left) and Jean Smith (right)

Joe, who is known as Paddy by his fellow serviceman, served as a member of the Catering Corps in the 3rd Royal Tank Regiment between 1963 and 1978.

At the event, Joe was proudly wearing his regimental badge and UN ribbon, which he received in 1969.

Carl served in the Royal Electrical Mechanical Engineers between 1977 and 1986.

On the day, Carl was wearing medals for his service in Northern Ireland and the UN.

The veterans were also presented a special Jubilee coin from the care home.

Hambleton Grange’s lifestyle manager, Elaine Snowden, said: “It was an honour to show this small recognition to our two veteran servicemen, Joe and Carl.

“It was lovely to see our home full of colour and laughter and chatter.”