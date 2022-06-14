A 'WILD and spectacular' bingo party is returning to York this summer, as part of a nationwide tour.

Bingo Loco carries on its exceptional run of form with events planned from June through August all over the UK at venues in York, Camden, Leeds, Nottingham, Aberdeen, Edinburgh, Glasgow, Stoke, Watford, Stirling, Carlisle, Birmingham, Blackpool, Middlesbrough, Hamilton, Sheffield, Hull, Nantwich, Exeter, Halifax and Tamworth.

"It's been a blast bringing our bingo rave up and down the length of the UK and we couldn't be more excited to announce our latest summer dates in a host of new locations. It's the perfect excuse to grab some friends together and let your hair down after the madness of the last year," said co-founder, Craig Reynolds.

Step into any of the venues Bingo Loco pulls up at and you will be lost in a "world of high thrills."

The events are brought to life with sensory-stimulating production with confetti explosions, CO2 cannons, speed Macarena, wind-up merchants and stage performers.

In the past, winners have taken home everything from the sublime to the frankly silly with new cars, VIP Coachella experiences and 10-foot teddy bears all up for grabs.

The event is coming to Kuda in York on July 9. Tickets are available on the Bingo Loco website.