POLICE have put out an urgent appeal to help trace a missing man.

North Yorkshire Police say Mark Griffiths has been missing since last week, and friends are concerned about his welfare.

Mark is described as white, 54-years-old and bald.

He was last seen in Harrogate town centre wearing all black clothing on Wednesday, June 8.

A police spokesman said: "If you see him, or know where he is, please contact us by calling 101, quoting reference number 12220100118."