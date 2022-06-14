POLICE have put out an urgent appeal to help trace a missing man.
North Yorkshire Police say Mark Griffiths has been missing since last week, and friends are concerned about his welfare.
Mark is described as white, 54-years-old and bald.
He was last seen in Harrogate town centre wearing all black clothing on Wednesday, June 8.
A police spokesman said: "If you see him, or know where he is, please contact us by calling 101, quoting reference number 12220100118."
