LNER has unveiled a new design for its train fleet.

The railway operator will repaint its fleet of InterCity 225 trains with a 90s inspired design.

Designs feature sharp lines and red and white stripes, which is how the trains originally looked.

The fleet, leased from Eversholt Rail, will receive a full repaint and rebrand during the coming months as the rolling stock is brought in for maintenance.

It is the first time in many years that the fleet has been fully repainted.

John Doughty, Director of Engineering at LNER, said: “The new livery is not only essential for the upkeep of the fleet but also brings it into the LNER family.”

The InterCity 225 fleet first entered service in March 1989 and has spent most of its life working on the East Coast route carrying passengers between London and Scotland at 125 mph.

The train was designed for a top speed of 140 miles per hour and broke the British railway speed record reaching 162 mph on a test run in 1989.

LNER has 12 locomotives and eight sets of coaches on lease which operate services between London King’s Cross, Leeds and York.