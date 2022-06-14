A Historic York hotel is set for further renovations as part of a major upgrade.

Plans have been submitted to City of York Council for external alterations including repairs, re-roofing, redecoration, new external lighting and new entrance canopies to the Dean Court Hotel in Duncombe Place.

The planning application follows the landmark hotel recently submitting plans for interior changes, including the removal of an existing modern reception area, creating a new bar/hotel reception and a larger restaurant on the ground floor.

The Northumberland-based Inn Collection Group, who bought the hotel last summer, also sought new toilet and food preparation facilities in the basement of the hotel, set in a former 19th century clergy house.

Their latest planning application said: “The works proposed seek to repair the buildings’ external facades and improve their visual appeal to allow the building to realise its full potential worthy of its almost unrivalled location facing York Minster.”

Among the changes, it said repairing and replacing failing or inappropriate external fabric would “enhance the significance of the buildings, remedying previous poorly detailed works and ensuring the conservation of the fabric in the long-term.”

Replacing, repairing and redecorating all windows would also “enhance the significance of the buildings, ensuring the conservation of the fabric in the long-term.”

Consolidating flues and air conditioning units would also “remove clutter from the facades and enhance their appearance.”

Furthermore, replacing concrete steps with York stone steps “will have a positive impact on the appearance of the building and its contribution to the conservation area.”

The application continued: “The proposed scheme has sought to enhance the presence of the hotel and its visitor appeal whilst undertaking a scheme of repair which will (alongside the internal works proposed as part of a separate application) increase its economic viability and ensure the buildings’ conservation in the long term.

“This in turn will enhance their contribution to the particular character and distinctiveness of the highest significance of this part of the Central Historic Core Conservation Area and make a meaningful contribution to the city’s leisure and visitor offer.”

Even, if work related to the flues and air conditioning might be considered to cause harm, the benefits of the other works, which would help maintain the historic building and improve its appeal and appearance, outweighed any such harm.

“It is the conclusion of this assessment that the proposals would accord with the requirements of the Planning (Listed Buildings and Conservation Areas) Act 1990 and the City of York Draft Local Plan and would meet the tests for sustainable development in the National Planning Policy Framework insofar as they relate to the historic environment,” the application added.

City of York Council has yet to determine this and the application for the interior works.