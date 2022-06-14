A MAN is due to appear in court today (June 14) after he was arrested for public indecency in a North Yorkshire town.
A Bingley man will appear at York Magistrates’ Court this morning, charged with outraging public decency and breaching a sexual harm prevention order.
The man, who is aged in his 60s, was arrested in Harrogate on Sunday afternoon after a member of the public reported seeing a man carrying out a sexual act in Valley Gardens.
Thanks to the vigilant actions and the information provided by the member of the public, the suspect was swiftly arrested and brought into police custody, North Yorkshire Police said.
He was subsequently charged with the two offences and was remanded in custody to appear at York Magistrates’ Court today.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here
Commments are closed on this article