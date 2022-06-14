A MAN is due to appear in court today (June 14) after he was arrested for public indecency in a North Yorkshire town.

A Bingley man will appear at York Magistrates’ Court this morning, charged with outraging public decency and breaching a sexual harm prevention order. 

The man, who is aged in his 60s, was arrested in Harrogate on Sunday afternoon after a member of the public reported seeing a man carrying out a sexual act in Valley Gardens. 

Thanks to the vigilant actions and the information provided by the member of the public, the suspect was swiftly arrested and brought into police custody, North Yorkshire Police said.

He was subsequently charged with the two offences and was remanded in custody to appear at York Magistrates’ Court today. 