CHILD cruelty and neglect offences have increased by more than 80 per cent in Yorkshire and the Humber over the last year, a charity has confirmed.

The NSPCC has revealed that child cruelty and neglect offences in Yorkshire and the Humber increased by 83 per cent last year, as the country emerged from the Covid-19 pandemic.

In a Freedom of Information (FOI) request to West Yorkshire Police, North Yorkshire Police, South Yorkshire Police and Humberside Constabulary, the leading child protection charity found there were 3,454 offences recorded in 2021/22, an average of nine a day, which is an 83 per cent rise from last year.

NSPCC experts warned at the start of the pandemic that an increase in stress on parents and caregivers, coupled with an increase in children’s vulnerability and a disruption in normal protective services, would lead to an increased risk of abuse.

NSPCC CEO, Sir Peter Wanless, said: “The statistics we have released today demonstrate the worrying scale of abuse and neglect. This must be a priority for the Government.

“The evidence from a series of reviews have shown where and how to better resource and support a child protection system that works better for all those who need it. Now is the time for action.

“But our message isn’t just for politicians. It’s vital to remember that child abuse can be prevented. As thousands of people get behind Childhood Day today, they demonstrate their support for positive change and their willingness to play a part in keeping children safe.”

The NSPCC said it wants to see children’s social care in England focused on early intervention, with children at its heart. The charity is emphasising that everyone has a responsibility to keep children safe from abuse and neglect.

It is calling on communities to play their part in a collective effort and is encouraging people to contact the NSPCC with any concerns they have about a child, even if they are unsure and want to get advice.

Meanwhile, a spokesperson for North Yorkshire Police said that cases involving child cruelty and neglect "unearth the depths of inhumanity" towards vulnerable and helpless young people - and said they are "harrowing in the extreme."

They said: “Working with support from organisations and charities like the NSPCC, and with our Child Safeguarding partners in the local authorities, North Yorkshire Police is directly involved in such cases to ensure the abused children receive all available support and suspects are investigated and brought to justice wherever possible.

“Whether it is via the NSPCC or directly to North Yorkshire Police, our key message is please do not hesitate to come forward. Your information, your action, your care and concern, could make the difference between the life or the death of a child.”