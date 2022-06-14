Warnings have been issued to Whatsapp users over a Heineken beer scam circulating in the build up to Father’s Day.

The scam competition offers people the chance to win a cooler of beer in time for Sunday.

The fake offer is spreading through groups and messages on Whatsapp.

It will usually appear as a message from a contact in the form of a link which you should not click.

Scam alert website onlinethreatalerts.com warned: “The Heineken Whatsapp or Heineken Cooler Competition scam, which claims to be giving away free Heinekens, is circulating on social media like wildfire.

“Therefore, recipients of the scam are asked not to follow the instructions in it. The scam tricks potential victims into visiting phishing, spam, and malicious websites that steal personal information, and account credentials.

“The scam may also trick potential victims into signing up for unwanted services.

“If the link in the fake post is clicked, potential victims will be taken to the fraudulent website.

“The website is being used in phishing and scamming campaigns which are setup by cybercriminals that actively lure unaware users into traps that claim to offer vouchers.”

A similar scam circulated in 2020 online, with people being offered the chance to win “free kegs of Heineken beer”.

That led to the company releasing statement, warning people not to fall for the phishing scam.

Anyone who sees, or falls victim to, a scam should report it to Action Fraud.