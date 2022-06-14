We’ve all had to resort to calling a taxi occasionally after we’ve had a few too many down at the local. But imagine reeling out of the pub to be picked up by - an elegant horse-drawn carriage.

We have no idea if that’s what’s really happening in the main photo today - but it does look oddly like it.

The pub in question is the Barrack Tavern on Fulford Road, pictured some time between 1880 and 1885. It was presumably named after the two barracks - one infantry, one cavalry - that once stood on Fulford Road. So perhaps that elegant carriage was for a high-ranking army officer...

The cavalry barracks have, of course, long gone, though the infantry barracks (today known as Imphal Barracks) still stand - for now, at least...

Last week we devoted two stories to old photographs of York pubs that we found on Explore York’s wonderful digital archive of images.

They proved so popular that we thought we might as well bring you a few more.

One of out favourites this week is the image of a man lounging outside the Phoenix Inn in George Street in 1935. The pub is still going strong, and still has the same name as it did when this photo was taken.

The Red Lion, Merchantgate, in the 1930s. The pub was once known as the 'Labour in Vain'. Picture: Explore York Libraries and Archives

The name probably comes from the Phoenix Iron Foundry which once stood nearby. But before it was called The Phoenix the pub was, apparently, called the Labour In Vain. How brilliant is that?

Other pubs featured today - some still with us, some not - include the Falcon and the Coach and Horses on Micklegate; the Coach and Horses (again - same name, different pub) on Low Ousegate; and the The Victoria Vaults on the corner of Dove Street and Nunnery Lane, pictured in the 1930s.

All the photos come from Explore York. You can see many more like it at images.exploreyork.org.uk/