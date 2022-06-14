TRAFFIC blockage on a major York road has now cleared.
The A1079 Hull Road experienced slow traffic this morning from approximately 8.45am.
The road was partially blocked due to an accident which occurred at Tang Hall Lane.
The traffic blockage had cleared by approximately 11.30am.
