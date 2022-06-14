SEASON tickets for York City's campaign in the National League are set to go on sale this week - and they work out to be cheaper that last term.

The glorious days in May when the club achieved promotion to the National League will no doubt be remembered with affection by supporters, as they now look forward to establishing themselves in the division with eyes set on promotion to the Football League.

This achievement by John Askey and his team established firm foundations within the LNER Community Stadium following their successful transition from Bootham Crescent to cap what ultimately proved to be a "tremendous" first season.

And so, the club are looking forward with "eagerness and anticipation" to the 2022/23 Season with revised budgets having to be prepared for the challenges faced within the National League.

Travel costs in particular will increase in view of the anticipated overnight accommodation stops that will be required together with the need to provide the manager with greater resources for new players and additional backroom staff resource, which ensure this is inevitably a difficult financial task.

With agreements between the shareholders necessitating construction of break-even sustainable budgets, the board of directors have sought to provide the manager with a median level of finance based upon statistical information for this league - which has been agreed should enable an extremely competitive side to be assembled.

In addition, the board have been conscious of external influences impacting so heavily of fans income with swinging increases in energy prices and the cost of living increasing – the club want to do their part to not increase the burden on their loyal fanbase.

So, the board have decided that season ticket prices will be frozen for the upcoming season, which with the additional two league games results in an average price per game for adults of only £13.00 and £10.87 for concessions.

And manager John Askey has sent a personal message to supporters. He said: “I would like to thank the fans of York City for your support last season. You made a difference to our results when you got behind the team. I feel that it was one of the reasons why we got promoted.

"It is a real privilege to be the York City manager especially in the centenary year and to be playing at a higher level.

“Season tickets are now on sale, so those of you who are able to purchase a season ticket, I would encourage you to do so to help the club to be as competitive as possible but also to be part of what we hope will be another special season."

More details can be found on the York City website.