TEMPERATURES are set to soar to 28C in York - but for one day only.
Forecasters say the mini-heatwave, accompanied by long sunny periods, will arrive on Friday, as southerly winds carry very warm area across the UK from the Mediterranean.
But they don't expect it to last, with maximum temperatures plunging by 11 degrees to just 17C on Saturday, when there may also be some light rain.
Sunday should see sunshine return, with a maximum of 19C.
Today, tomorrow and Thursday should all see temperatures in the low 20s, with sunny spells, making it one of the best periods of weather of the summer so far.
