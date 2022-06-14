Tripadvisor has today announced the winners of its 2022 Travellers’ Choice “Best of the Best” Things to Do Awards.

The awards reveal all the must-do activities across the world, also revealing hidden gems and off the beaten track locations.

As the summer travel season heats up the Travellers’ Choice Awards are the ultimate resource of tried-and-true experiences.

Curated by travellers within Tripadvisor’s community, these experiences will bring holiday itineraries to the next level.

And York’s National Railway Museum made the Top 10, ranking at number 8.

The museum is the home to iconic locomotives, with an incredible collection of engineering brilliance. It celebrates the past, present and future of innovation on the railways.

You can find out more about York’s National Railway Museum on the Tripadvisor website here.

British Rail throwing shade at the airline industry back in '85!



📷 'How to Improve a Plane', British Rail poster, 1985. pic.twitter.com/NZSUBjwb3a — National Railway Museum (@RailwayMuseum) June 12, 2022

How are the Tripadvisor awards determined?





For all Travellers’ Choice Awards, Tripadvisor analyses the authentic feedback from its community to identify and rank the best in travel.

With over one billion reviews and opinions from real, global travellers, Tripadvisor has the authority and guidance on what to book to truly experience the best of a destination.

The Travellers’ Choice Best of the Best Things to Do Awards are based on all the quality and quantity of reviews and ratings over the past 12 months from travellers on Tripadvisor.

Kate Urquhart, General Manager, Experiences at Tripadvisor, says: “Today, I’m thrilled to announce the winners of the 2022 Travellers’ Choice Things to Do Awards, celebrating the past year’s most amazing tours and activities. From a luxurious food-filled evening to a long-haul trek, there is something for every traveller on this list. Tripadvisor offers an unparalleled platform to find and book things to do, so check out this year’s winners to discover the tours and activities travellers say you can’t miss!”

UK Tripadvisor top 10 attractions