A WOMAN has been injured in a crash on a major road in York.
North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service say they were called out at 5pm last night (June 13) to a crash on the A64 near Grimston Bar.
A spokesman for the service said: "Crews from Huntington, Acomb and Tadcaster were called to a two vehicle road traffic collision involving a van and a small car.
"Occupants of both vehicles were out on the arrival of fire crews.
"One woman was treated on scene for neck pain."
