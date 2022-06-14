A WOMAN has been injured in a crash on a major road in York.

North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service say they were called out at 5pm last night (June 13) to a crash on the A64 near Grimston Bar.

A spokesman for the service said: "Crews from Huntington, Acomb and Tadcaster were called to a two vehicle road traffic collision involving a van and a small car.

"Occupants of both vehicles were out on the arrival of fire crews.

"One woman was treated on scene for neck pain."