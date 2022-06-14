POLICE have issued a warning about '2-in-1' burglaries in York - after receiving several reports of incidents in several areas of the city.
North Yorkshire Police have had reports of burglars breaking into homes, stealing car keys, then driving off in the vehicle parked outside in Woodthorpe and Dringhouses.
A spokesperson for the force said few simple precautions can help protect you from these opportunistic ‘2-in-1’ thieves.
They said: "Most importantly of all, never leave your car keys near windows or doors where someone could see or reach them. Keep those windows and doors closed and locked, especially overnight or when you’re away from home.
"If you can, consider installing CCTV to cover your property, as well as security lighting and a visible intruder alarm.
"If you have a garage – use it. If not, try to park somewhere secure, such as behind lockable gates on your driveway.
"And finally, do your bit for your community, by keeping an eye out and reporting anything suspicious to us."
