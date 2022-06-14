AN urgent appeal has been put out by police to find a missing North Yorkshire man.
North Yorkshire Police is urgently appealing for the public’s help to locate missing 31-year-old Luke Earnshaw who has not been seen since he left his home on Prospect Terrace in Minskip near Harrogate shortly before 2.30pm on Saturday (June 11).
Luke left his home and was seen walking down Thorndikes Lane towards Staveley.
Officers are extremely concerned for his welfare.
Luke is of a slim build with a bald head and bushy ginger beard. He has tattoos on his arms.
He was captured on a doorbell camera as he left his home on Saturday (see above photo) and was wearing a blue jumper, brown jacket, dark blue jeans and a grey flat cap.
If you have any information which could help locate Luke please contact police on 101 or call 999 for an immediate sighting.
