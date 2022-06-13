A POSTIE from York has run and walked 62 miles across the Lake District fells in less than 24 hours.
David Collins, 30, of Acomb, says he knew there were going to be 'dark times' when he took part last weekend in the 100km Lake District Ultra challenge - 'but nothing prepared me for how tough things got for the last 20k, pitch black and raining at times too.'
Dvid, who was raising funds for the Motor Neurone Disease Association and finished in 22 hours, 33 minutes, said: "I'd already thought about and prepared mentally for what would be my motivation when the dark thoughts came and I simply said to myself that someone suffering with MND would do absolutely anything to swap places with me, so I’d be doing them a disservice not finishing.
"I can't believe the support I've had. My JustGiving page,www.justgiving.com/fundraising/David-Collins4444, is currently at £3,090 and rising."
