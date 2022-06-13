A JOHNNY Depp superfan got the actor to sign her hand in York - then turned it into a tattoo so she has his autograph forever.

Michelle Boudin, 35, had a tattooist trace over the star’s scrawl after he wrote on her following a gig.

The bingo chat host says she waited for hours for Depp, 59, outside the York Barbican on Tuesday last week.

Luckily, the Hollywood A-lister noticed her - and she now has a permanent reminder of her affection for him.

Michelle says she kept her left hand dry for two days, holding it out of the shower, to preserve the writing before getting the tattoo on Thursday.

She said: “I knew if I got a signed photo or anything I’d just lose it, so it had to be a tattoo.

“I love my tattoo, it’s perfect, and I think he’d love it too. I’d love for him to see it. I have other tattoos, but there’s no one else in the world I’d do this for.

“I’ve always wanted to meet him. He’s just so lovely.

“He really makes his fans feel like a part of something, by calling them his relatives and being so attentive. He makes time for people.

“You’ve just got to look at how he is.”

Michelle has been a massive fan of Johnny Depp since the age of 15, when she watched him in Sweeney Todd and the Pirates of the Caribbean.

On Tuesday last week, she stood squeezed against barriers with hundreds of other admirers from 2pm to 11.45pm, trying catch the star’s attention as he departed the gig.

Security staff put up more barriers before they could allow him out because the crowd was so big, she said.

But, while fans screamed for Depp’s attention, Michelle was chuffed to be the second person he spoke to.

She then asked for him to sign her hand - and he duly obliged.

After two days of one-handed hair washing, Michelle went to a tattoo parlour in her hometown of Bury, Greater Manchester.

And the signature is now a 7cm-long tattoo.

She said: “I saw him arrive and I knew I just had to wait. I wasn’t sure I could do it but I knew I just had to.

“I wanted the tattoo so much so his signature would be there forever.

“I’d seen his gig in Manchester so I knew how busy it would be, and we were all chatting and laughing together which made it easier.

“I was absolutely willing to wait as long as it took: I just kept hoping he’d come out near where I was.

“It was crazy when he came out. I asked him to sign my hand and he held it, he was less than a foot from me. It was amazing.

“He said something but I couldn’t hear because of the screaming.”