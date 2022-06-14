A YORK dance group for people with Parkinson’s disease is celebrating its tenth anniversary.

Wigginton Dance Group is attended by people at different stages of Parkinson’s.

Classes are held at Wigginton Recreation Hall, in Wigginton, and at Kirkham Henry Performing Arts Centre, in Malton.

The sessions are delivered by professional dance teachers Angela Kirkham and Michaela Kemp who have special training in dance therapy for people with the condition, and offer a gentle dance mobility and movement class.

To mark ten years, the group sat down to a special tea.

Members gave praise for the classes.

Rosemary Webster, who also attends the class, said: “The dance session has such a positive affect on my body I can move so much easier afterwards. Angela and Michaela are so supportive, helpful and fun.”

A whole range of dancing styles are on offer at the classes.

Class member Eric Constable said: “You might find yourself doing a waltz, the Lambeth Walk, the tango or just strolling along to the music.”

The classes also provide a time to be with friends.

Eric said: “Finishing the session seated back in a circle a sense of well-being and togetherness ensues.

“After the class finishes there is an opportunity to have a chat about your symptoms or medication with others or just a catch up over a cup of tea or coffee and a biscuit -which is a very important part of the wind-down process.”

Class member Ned Manasir added: “It’s not just the dancing it’s the socialising when you can have a good chat and a laugh with friends.”

The charity Parkinson’s UK says that dance has been shown to have many benefits to people with the Parkinson’s disease.

Basic dance techniques can improve your posture, core strength and coordination.

Teacher, Angela Kirkham, is the artistic director of Kirkham Henry Performing Arts Centre in Malton and introduced Dance for Parkinson’s in North Yorkshire in 2012.

During the pandemic class members joined together to dance on Zoom thanks to the hard work of the teachers.

The class in Wigginton is held at Wigginton Recreation Hall on a Friday and runs from 10.30am to 12pm.

It is run by Sylvia Flaherty on behalf of the York Parkinson’s Group, and usually attended by 20 or more people.

Partners and carers are encouraged to join in.

The class in Malton is held on a Tuesday at Kirkham Henry Performing Arts Centre at 1.30pm.

Newcomers are welcome at the classes, where refreshments are also provided.

Further details can be provided by contacting Sylvia Flaherty on 01904 490987 or by emailing info@yorkparkinsons.co.uk.

For more information visit: http://yorkparkinsons.co.uk/