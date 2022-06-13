A CITY centre pub in York looks set to re-open after being closed for more than two years.

Plans have been submitted for a revamp of Gibson’s, the former rock bar and restaurant in Micklegate.

The venue closed on New Year’s Eve 2019 when previous owners Jon Bon Gibson and Lee Wilkson decided to call last orders after nearly ten years.

Now, pub operators Star Pubs and Bars have submitted plans to City of York Council for “a cosmetic internal refurbishment to freshen up the site after an extended period of closure.”

The work includes internal and external alteration including external repainting, replacement fence and gate to side, festoon lighting and wall lighting to rear yard, replacement air input and extract louvres, replacement flooring, fixed seating and back bar display, and removal of plaster to expose brickwork.

The move follows Star Pubs announcing a £280,000 makeover at the venue last month as part of a £2.3M programme to benefit ten pubs across Yorkshire- subject to them finding new operators.

The venue is a Grade 2-listed building sited just within the historic city walls.

The planning application said: “The Gibsons is a moderate sized establishment which once served the local community and tourists to the area.

“The pub when trading offered real ales, a large wine selection and an upmarket food menu, it has an extensive external area for customers to enjoy which is subjected to time restrictions by the licensing authority.

“The site has been closed for 2 years and has suffered some minor cosmetic dilapidations.”

The application continued: “Our client believes that a pub is an important part of any community, as it offers a place for people to socialise and relax in an alternative environment to their home. The public house was once popular with the local community and tourists.

“Often the pub is one of the few places, which is inclusive to many areas of society. The works will be carried out to our client’s usual very high standards.”

The works also aim to be sympathetic to the listed building and conservation area. They will include removing broken lighting in the garden, plus a “rotten dilapidated bar servery and remnants of a mini cooper feature at the bottom of the beer garden, which is visible from the city walls.”

It added: “The final design proposal has been reached to ensure improved facilities not only for the pub but also for the wider community to ensure that the facility creates a more attractive amenity for the area whilst considering the restrictions a listed building brings.”

When plans for a UK-wide refurbishment was announced by Star Pubs and Bars, the company said it was to improve the experience for customers, something they were demanding post-pandemic.

The venues in the refurbishment programme include the Duke of York at Gate Helmsley, Woodlands in Harrogate and the Whitestonecliff Inn near Thirsk.

A company spokesperson confirmed: "We are planning to undertake a major refurbishment to upgrade and reopen Gibsons in York. This will be subject to completion of legal agreements with a new licensee and to receiving the necessary statutory permissions from the council. Once all the details are finalised we will be happy to confirm the plans and timings with you."