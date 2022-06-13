FIRMS that deliver broadcasting services need to “urgently” review contingency plans to avoid the kind of transmission failure that hit North Yorkshire in August last year, an investigation has found.

The report published by industry watchdog Ofcom looked into the fire at the Bilsdale transmitter which left thousands of people without a TV signal - and what lessons needed to be learned from the incident.

The Bilsdale transmitter, owned by Arqiva, provided up to 670,000 homes with free-to-air TV and radio services across Teesside and much of North Yorkshire, with coverage extending from York to Middlesbrough.

Following a fire at the transmitter, TV and radio services came off air for a prolonged period - and the mast was so severely damaged that it had to be demolished.

In its report, published on Monday, June 13, Ofcom said lessons could be learnt.

An Ofcom spokesperson said: “We were very concerned by the local impact of the fire, and closely monitored the steps taken by the transmitter’s owner, Arqiva, to restore services to viewers and listeners and communicate with affected communities. “Broadly speaking, once it became clear that the damage to the mast was severe, Arqiva moved quickly to restore coverage by working with broadcasters to manage the incident and plan the deployment of the temporary equipment.”

The report states that there were delays in getting temporary transmitters, particularly the one located at the Bilsdale site, up and running, due to site access, planning and technical problems. Some of these arose as a result of the site’s location within a National Park and Site of Special Scientific Interest, but better site-specific planning could have pre-empted this.

Information provided to affected viewers and listeners was initially very general. As the situation developed there were delays in providing appropriate targeted support for affected households, which could have been avoided, the report said.

Paul Donovan, of Arqiva, said: “Arqiva welcomes this report and will work with the broadcasters to act on its recommendations. It is a thorough evaluation of the response to the fire. Together with broadcasters, we were able to give Ofcom input on the technical matters under consideration.

“Restoring services has been the main focus for us and since the fire we built an 80-metre temporary mast in two months, commissioned 15 new relay transmitters, built another, more resilient 80-metre interim tower, and we are now in the process of constructing a brand new permanent 300m mast using an experienced North Yorkshire-based constructional steel fabrication business.

“We have also already implemented a range of measures to enhance our fire mitigation, fire protection and disaster recovery procedures and capabilities and will continue to review these areas as we work with the broadcasters to implement the recommendations from Ofcom.”