Medical Cannabis has been legal to prescribe in the UK since 2018 and is used to treat symptoms of several different conditions.

This study will research whether a high cannabidiol (CBD) medication, containing medical cannabis oil, can improve the symptoms of Long COVID.

It is run by leading clinicians and scientists in the UK, who want to research how effective this medication could be for patients.

Who can take part?

We are looking for adults over the age of 18. You must have a clinical diagnosis of Long COVID given to you by a doctor. You will need to have access to the internet and a smartphone, as well as be able to attend all of the clinical appointments.

Click here for full criteria.

What does it involve?

The study takes place over a 6-month period.

• You will be asked to come to the clinic or have a video/telephone appointment to see the doctor or nurse every month.

• The medical cannabis oil will be taken orally twice a day and your dose will be decided and monitored by the doctor.

• Each month questionnaires will be completed using an app on your smartphone. For seven days each month we will ask you to grade your key symptoms using the same app.

• You will be given a Fitbit watch to wear.

To find out more please visit drugscience.org.uk/longcovid or email Dr Hannah Thurgur on: hannah.thurgur@drugscience.org.uk

Dr Hannah Thurgur

Favourable opinion received from Yorkshire and the Humber – Sheffield. Approval received from the Health Research Authority (HRA) and Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA).

The trial is sponsored by Bod Australia and led by Drug Science. Drug Science is also partnering with Alta Flora, who have designed the smartphone app that participants will use.