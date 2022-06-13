VOTING is ongoing all this week for the Press People's Choice category of the York Design Awards.

There were a total of 27 entries in this year's Design Awards. A team of judges - all professional architects - will choose various category winners, with the results being announced at an awards night at the Yorkshire Museum on Monday July 4.

But there is one award that is decided by readers of The Press - the Press People's Choice Award.

Of the 27 schemes which entered this year's Design Awards, no fewer than 23 have put themselves up for the People's Choice vote.

Every day this week, we will be featuring a selection of the entries in this newspaper, and we'll ask you to email us nominating your favourite.

You can also see all the entries - and cast your vote - on our website at www.yorkpress.co.uk/designawards/

We carried the first four entries yesterday. Here's the next batch...

Hudson Quarter, Toft Green

Architect/ designer Fuse; client/developer Palace Capital PLC; builder Caddick Construction

The Hudson Quarter is a mixed-use development of 127 apartments and 4,000 square metres of office space in four contemporary buildings around a central courtyard. The project was completed in April 2021.

The site is close to York’s city walls. The development includes a new pedestrian route through the site linking the Micklegate area to York railway station.

Lowfield Green, Acomb

Architect/designer BDP Architects; client/developer City of York Council; builder Wates Group

Phase 1 of Lowfield Green is the first site delivered by City of York Council’s Housing Delivery Programme which aims to deliver 600 high quality homes and sustainable communities.

Lowfield is a mixed tenure development of family homes, apartments, and bungalows built around a central green space and play park.

The Quadrant,

Architect/designer Vincent and Brown; client/developer Bootham Developments; builder Structeco

The Quadrant is a mixed-use development in the heart of York’s Central Historic Core Conservation Area. It consists of eight luxury apartments, a townhouse and offices, all with views of York Minister. The development 'responds to the historic character ... transforming a neglected brownfield site into one of the most sought after addresses in the city'.

The Lodge & Extern House, St Joseph’s Convent

Architect/designer MESH Architects; client/developer Northminster; builder Elvington Park Building Services

The grade II listed Lodge & Extern House at the former St. Joseph’s Convent were designed by ecclesiastical architect George Goldie and built in 1874 and 1875. The properties had lain empty since the convent closed in 2012.

The buildings themselves have been converted into nine one- and two-bedroomed apartments and a two-bedroomed house. In the grounds a further four modern single-bedroom houses have been developed. There is a communal garden.

BLOB To vote for your favourite entry, email stephen.lewis@thepress.co.uk giving the name of your favopurite entry and the day it appeared in the newspaper