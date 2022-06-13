DETAILED plans for the National Railway Museum's proposed new Central Hall building look set to be approved next week.

A report to city planners who meet on Monday says the development will bring real economic benefits to York. "The application is therefore recommended for approval," the report says.

The new hall will link the two halves of the NRM across Leeman Road. It will feature a gallery showcasing the latest innovations in rail technology, a café overlooking the new museum square, a shop, flexible event space and new visitor facilities, including a fully accessible toilet.

There will also be a new ‘Wonderlab’, aimed at inspiring children to think like engineers using interactive exhibits and games.

NRM director Judith McNicol says the proposals are a 'once in a generation opportunity to create the ‘world’s railway museum’ in York'.

“Our plans will enable the museum to be the cultural heart of York Central," she said.

But residents of the St Peter's Quarter in York say the new hall - which will mean Leeman Road being closed to through traffic from as early as October next year - will leave pedestrians and cyclists cut off from easy access to the city centre.

Pedestrians will be allowed to walk through the new hall to get to the city centre, admitted Paul Clarke of the St Peter's Quarter Residents Association - but only during museum opening hours. And even then they will be subject to baggage checks, he said. Even worse, cyclists and certain types of mobility scooter will not be allowed through, and will have to use the much longer alternative route around the back of the NRM, Mr Clarke said.

"We are the current residents of York Central - and yet neither the council nor the NRM have taken on board any of the comments or suggestions that we have made," he said.

"The proposed new alternative route will be much longer - and for people with impaired mobility it will double the length of time to walk from the St Peter's Quarter to the other side at the Leeman Road Post Office."

People living at the far side of York Central near Water End are also concerned, and have called for a condition to be attached to any approval of the Central Hall plans which would ensure that work on a planned a £500,000-plus upgrade of a popular riverside walk and cycleway between Jubilee Terrace and Scarborough Bridge is completed before Leeman Road is closed.

NRM director Judith McNicol stressed the development of Central Hall and consequent expansion of the NRM would bring a 'major boost' to York’s economy.

“Our plans will ...significantly improve the environment around the museum, and complement other improvements around the station," she said.

“The museum is already an important part of York’s railway history. But we are more than a visitor attraction. Our transformation will make the museum a critical part of the city’s rail present and future.”