A YORK home construction company has been fined for water-related offences for the second time in three months.
In April Persimmon Homes Ltd of Fulford was ordered to pay more than £400,000 after it admitted water pollution offences at a building site in Gwent.
Now it has been ordered to pay £2,626 for an offence involving a water main on a massive housing development in Swindon, Berkshire.
Persimmon Homes pleaded guilty to the offence and was fined £666 and ordered to pay £1,894 prosecution costs and a £66 statutory surcharge.
South East Wiltshire Magistrates Court heard that on October 22, 2021, workers for the Fulford company attached a pipe to a water main without the consent of Thames Water Utilities Ltd, who are responsible for the development's water supply.
The offence happened on Badbury Park, Homington Avenue, where hundreds of houses are being built over many years in several phrases by different companies.
Persimmon Homes is currently marketing a group of homes it has built on the site including one and two bedroom apartments and houses with two to four bedrooms. Prices range from £174,995 to £419,995.
Thames Water has special teams dealing with the needs of developers to access water.
