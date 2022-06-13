A man has been convicted of impersonating a police officer to two young people and now faces a £642 court bill.

Henry Timothy Graham, 25, claimed he was an undercover detective in plain clothes when he approached the pair, one of who was under 18 years old, York Magistrates Court heard.

York Magistrates Court heard earlier this year that the incident happened at 9pm in York city centre on June 17, 2021.

At one point, the two friends went into the shop to get away from him because they were suspicious of him and alerted security staff. He approached them again as they left.

His solicitor Emily Calman told York Magistrates Court earlier this year Graham had been chatting the complainant up and “at no point had given the impression he was a police officer”.

Graham, of High Street, Nawton, near Helmsley, denied a charge of impersonating a member of a police force with intent to deceive.

Magistrates convicted him of the charge at the end of an all-day trial.

They heard from the complainant and other young people and from Graham..

Graham was given a 12-month conditional discharge. He was also ordered to pay £620 prosecution costs and a £22 statutory surcharge.