POLICE have launched an appeal after a driver left the scene of a collision on a major road - and two people had to be taken to hospital with injuries.
North Yorkshire Police officers are appealing for witnesses after a driver made off from the scene of a collision on the A64 at around 10.30pm on June 12.
The incident happened at the junction of Scarborough Road and the A64 at Brambling Fields, involving a blue Toyota Corolla which struck the roundabout and overturned.
Two passengers who stayed with the vehicle suffered minor injuries and were taken to hospital.
With the assistance from NPAS Helicopter, a 27-year-old man was arrested a short time later.
He has been released under investigation pending further enquiries.
Anyone who witnessed the collision, saw the vehicle prior to the collision, or who has any information is asked to contact police.
Dial 101, press 2 and ask to speak to TC Mark Patterson, or email mark.patterson@northyorkshire.police.uk
Quote reference number 12220101224 when passing on any information.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here
Commments are closed on this article